Forum of India Food Importers (FIFI) and North East Entrepreneurs Alliance (NEEA) agreed to build cooperation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during recently organized North East Food Show 2019 by the Government of Meghalaya and SIAL Paris. The MoU has been signed with an objective to facilitate food business, food processing, food ingredient sourcing, providing market linkages and knowledge exchange between both the parties.

NEEA aims to work closely with FIFI to curate products from the region which can find the platform at par to the international food and beverage products. With this MoU NEEA is also looking forward to creating a few geographical product categories, brand them accordingly and generate long term brand equity for them.

The GI tagged commodities remain underutilized and with FIFI, NEEA hopes to leverage the opportunity not only in India, but across the world. Mr. Pankaj Singhal after signing of the MoU said, “While FIFI members see great potential in the North-Eastern states and have expressed keen interest to connect the novel products not only with the Indian market but, to eventually see them getting attention across the globe. We are delighted to take this engagement forward.”

The MoU was signed by Mr. Amit Lohani and Mr. Pankaj Singhal from the FIFI and members of NEEA in the presence of luminous dignitaries like Mr. Conrad K Sangma, the Chief Minister of the State of Meghalaya, Mr. Prema Khandu, the Chief Minister of the State of Arunachal Pradesh, Mr. Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India, Mr. Rameswar Teli, Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Mr. Biplab Kumar Deb, the Chief Minister of the State of Tripura, and Mr. Bedu Panth, Minister of Tourism & Civil aviation and Commerce & Industries.

Mr. Amit Lohani, Founder and Director FIFI said, “We warmly welcome the progressive the regime led by the brigade of politicians and bureaucrats in North East India. The eastern end of the political boundaries of India, the seven states, appears dedicated to connecting their food map to the world. We are keen to take dialogue further in the realm of ease of doing business, better interstate trade, supporting tax reforms, improved logistical connectivity, and education on regulatory compliances. We would like to do continued efforts not only limiting ourselves to a trade show but, with our continued engagements. “ He was also quoted saying, “ We firmly believe in cross border trade goods, which are not produced in the region like almonds, pistachios, high-end chocolates, alcoholic beverages, and other products can make way into the North Eastern Market and premium quality turmeric, organic teas, wines, pineapples, and citrus fruits can be traded out at an affordable price.”

FIFI led a delegation to the North East Food Show 2019, including of its members and representatives from various countries H.E. Juan Rolando Ambassador of Chile to India, H.E. Hector Cueva Ambassador of Ecuador to India, H.E. Claudio Ansorena Montero Ambassador of Costa Rica to India, and H.E. Archil Dzuliashvili Ambassador of Georgia to India; trade commissioners and section heads from European Union, France, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Austria, to name a few. Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI); is a not for profit organization, which is not involved in buying and selling directly. An APEX chamber representing over 15,000 food importers, retailers, hoteliers, and other stakeholders in India, FIFI provides a diligent informative data bank on Food & Beverage trade in-country and projects an efficacious knowledge network in the country through its composite interactions with various stakeholders.

