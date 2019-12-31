FNP Gardens (A unit of Ferns N Petals) has launched an app with several user-friendly & unique features to help users plan their wedding. It gives its users a 360-degree experience right from the selection of the venue, taking inspiration from the latest trends to sharing the invitations digitally to their guest through this app itself.

This app has been designed in sync with the requirements of planning an Indian Wedding where there are generally two generations of decision-makers. Elder generation user can easily navigate & choose the venue as per their requirements from the best in the town & for others it has some unique features as one can simply choose to see the list of venues which further details into the specifics, photos as well as client reviews, else somebody can just simply dive in some inspirations, for their dream day, they have Inspiration Gallery and curated blogs at disposal. And to add to this one can simply bookmark the pictures that will be added to their favorites to be revisited later.

Talking about the features, this app has My Wedding which is a feature that allows the users to set up their wedding with venue, date & time-wise details of their wedding functions which can be shared through the app itself with their friends and families using a secured code. There is also a provision to create a checklist for the tasks for a smooth wedding planning process.

One of the biggest challenges that this app solves is catering which is available as Menu in an app. This is a feature which is very unique & has been well researched before launching in this app. With this users can choose menu items & curate their Menu as per your requirement & budget that too at an ease of a click. This curated menu can also be shared with your friends & family for their views. This app also enables a user to contact other vendors like Photographer, Makeup Artist, etc.

FNP Gardens app is designed in such a way that it functions not only as of the user’s companion throughout the wedding planning process but it will also be at service after the event wherein users can upload the pictures at My wedding section which again can be shared securely with their friends and family that can be accessed and liked on the go.

This app is our effort in this digital era to give our clients complete ease of booking & executing their weddings at the movement of their thumb. As our Founder & MD – Mr. Vikaas Gutgutia says- “The whole idea behind this app to make wedding planning a piece of cake.”

FNP Gardens is a unit of Ferns N Petals that have 10 weddings venues in South Delhi, NH-8 and Gurgaon. This vertical was started by Mr. Vikaas Gutgutia in 2007 with its flagship venue, The Kundan at NH-8. The brand has now 10 venues to serve every kind of social and corporate gatherings. They believe in making timeless memories for your special occasions. Their premium venues in Delhi NCR offer perfect settings for the weddings that you have always dreamt of. The quintessential spaces offered by them have been trusted by almost 3000 couples for their most special day. They also offer Designer Weddings where they tie up with critically acclaimed national and international designers to keep abreast of the latest trends in wedding designs. We have a selection of designers for an impeccable occasion. All venues are duly approved by state Government and MCD to legally host any kind of social, cultural and corporate events.

