WTC Chandigarh will give fillip to the business competitiveness in the region.

WTCA agricultural committee in association with Argo Industry bodies intends to setup a value based agro market in Tri-city

World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) plans to establish World Trade Center (WTC) Chandigarh as a nodal point for Trade and business services. Though WTC Chandigarh PH-1 would become operational by 2021 but through its Accelerator Centre, ‘V@C’, it has already incubated more than 300+ startups with a success rate of 86%, facilitating trade and business services in the region.

Mr. Scott Wang, Vice President, Asia Pacific, World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), “WTC Chandigarh is set to become a nodal point for trade and business services. Chandigarh holds great potential and offers the right mix for investment and business opportunities. The presence of a World Trade Center will give a fillip to the business competitiveness in the region eventually attracting foreign business and multinational companies.”

He further added, “India is one of the fastest-growing markets for World Trade Centers Association; WTCA is looking forward to strengthening its base in Asia – Pacific with a key focus on northern India. We are also planning to invest a significant amount of efforts and money to establish more WTCs in the region and adjoining agricultural hubs which will collaborate with WTC Chandigarh in taking this initiative forward. We look forward to announce two locations by 2020.”

Col. Arun Kotwal, Head, WTC Chandigarh said, “The construction of the physical facility at WTC Chandigarh is in full swing and would be completed within the stipulated timeline. We are hopeful to welcome business delegations in WTC Chandigarh by 2021.”

WTC Chandigarh is set to catalyse the Indian farming market which is expected to double-up by 2024. WTCA agricultural committee in association with agro industry bodies intends to setup a value based agro market in Tricity.

Agriculture contributes more than 17% of India’s GDP. Punjab has evolved as a start-up hub for food and agriculture. Owing to its strategic location and proximity to Punjab, WTC Chandigarh is leveraging government platforms like Paramparagat Krishi Vikas, Yojana, Pradhanmantri Gram Sinchai Yojana, Adarsh Gram Yojana to drive future growth in the sector.

As a nearest commercial complex located in the vicinity of city Airport, WTC Chandigarh is a future-ready infrastructure designed in an energy-efficient manner, resulting in higher financial benefits to the owners. The global network of World Trade Center makes it a preferred destination for Fortune 500 companies as a place to work and conduct trade shows, meets, international conferences and endless seminars.

Chandigarh is the first planned city in the country and still maintains its status as one of the best managed cities in the country. The excellent social infrastructure, larger green spaces and its compact size makes Chandigarh an ideal work destination.

About WTC Chandigarh

World Trade Center, Chandigarh is the first institution in the Tri-city (Chandigarh Mohali Panchkula) that brings with the 75 year legacy of the World Trade Center Association and a powerful medium for enterprises to give maximum exposure to their business, taking it to a new level of competitiveness. World Trade Center, Chandigarh offers the physical and virtual infrastructure that businesses need to connect global corporations and access the best opportunities in business.

