State-owned Energy Efficiency Services on Monday said it has signed memorandum of understanding with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation for setting up charging infrastructure to boost electric mobility.

As a part of the national electric mobility programme, Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), a joint venture of four national public sector enterprises under the Ministry of Power, and HPCL have entered into a two-year MoU to set up public charging infrastructure across the country, the company said in a statement.

The MoU covers collaboration for planning, development and installation of charging facilities at suitable locations for two, three, and four-wheeler vehicles.

“With the installation of public charging stations, the range anxiety of EV owners is expected to reduce, which will increase the adoption of electric mobility. This will also bring down automobiles emissions, enabling cleaner and greener environment, in turn, safeguarding public from health risks,” the company said.

Commenting on the partnership, EESL Managing Director Saurabh Kumar said that this tie-up will address the range anxiety concerns that EV-adopters may have.

“Increased access to charging infrastructure is vital for the uptake of electric mobility across the entire EV ecosystem of two, three, and four-wheelers. Our partnership with HPCL will also establish more visibility of charging infrastructure, sending a signal to the general public that India’s electric mobility vision is being realised in full potential,” he added. PTI PSK

