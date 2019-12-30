Inox Wind on Monday said that it has entered into an agreement with Continuum Power Trading (TN) Pvt Ltd to supply, erect and commission 250 mw wind power projects in Gujarat.

“Inox Wind… has signed a term sheet with Continuum Power Trading (TN) Pvt Ltd, part of Continuum Wind Energy group, to supply, erect and commission 250 MW of wind power projects (in two phases of 126 MW and 124 MW) comprising of a mix of 2 MW (113 metre rotor diameter turbine combined with 92 metre hub height) and 3 MW (145 metre rotor diameter turbine combined with 120metre hub height) turbines,” the company said in a filing to BSE.

The first phase of 126 mw of the project is scheduled to be commissioned by the third quarter of FY21 at Dayapar in Bhuj district, Gujarat, and will be executed on a turnkey project basis.

As part of the order, Inox Wind will provide Continuum Power with end-to-end solutions from development and construction to commissioning and providing long-term operations and maintenance services.

“Common infrastructure such as 220 KV pooling substation at Dayapar, 220 KV bay at Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited (PGCIL) Nirona End, 220 KV transmission line for 72 km is ready and the project will be executed on a plug-and-play basis,” the company said.

The shares of Inox Wind were trading at Rs 34.60 a piece on BSE. PTI SID

