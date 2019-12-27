Tata Motors on Friday said it has partnered app-based taxi service provider Prakriti E-Mobility to deploy 500 Tigor electric vehicles (EVs) in the national capital.

The first batch of over 160 Tigor EVs is expected to hit the road by January 2020, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Tata Motors President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy said Tigor EVs would be a valuable addition to Prakriti E-Mobility’s offerings as it aptly addresses the requirements of longer range applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for commercial customers.

“The induction of Tigor EVs will not only help the company achieve their business goals but also accomplish their objective of offering eco-friendly mobility solutions,” he added.

Prakriti E-Mobility co-founder & CEO Nimish Trivedi said the company strongly believes in the inherent benefits of zero emission, and lower operating costs of EVs will be the ultimate game changer for commuting in the city.

“We plan to deploy 500 Tigor EVs in New Delhi and bring EV solutions closer to our customers,” he added. PTI RKL

