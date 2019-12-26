We live in a modern world loaded with technology, creativity and innovation. Technology has advanced so much that smart electronic devices like wearable technology, tech togs, fashion electronic, etc. are getting popular and extensive every single day.

From tech togs and Fitbit to the classic Google Glass, we hardly have any place in our body to add more gadgets. And, development of smartwatches has been one of the best inventions in this list. These little gadgets can offer you all the features and functionality of a mobile phone, allowing you to instantly access your favourite apps and games right on your wrist.

Their soaring popularity has caught the eyes of online casino sites, making them include their card games into these high-tech devices.

Can you Play Live Casino on a Smart Watch?

The first thing you would require to enjoy these games is a compatible smartwatch. Currently, Apple watch, Pebble and Samsung Gear 2 are the smartwatch brands that can support online games.

If you are wondering if you could hunt for a live casino website to bet real money right on your smartwatch, then the answer is yes, because there are many platforms that support gaming on these watches. All you need to do is to create an account there.

At the moment, only Microgaming has developed casino games that can be played on watches. Because it is still in the early days of development, you will not be able to create your account directly from the watch. You still need to register with the help of your mobile phone or computer.

What are the Available Games?

Currently, there are only a few slots built for these devices, which will likely increase in the years ahead. One of these slots is Thunderstruck, a very famous Microgaming slots to date, which has been personalized to fit on your wrist. However, the game still packs exquisite action that you would experience on your bigger screens (PC, tab or phone).

The screen will display you all the essential information like the game name, your balance and the stake you want to bet. The slot devotes every pixel available to the game itself.

Info: The popular Dark Knight Rises was the first ever online casino game developed for this compact device.

The Future of Smartwatch Gambling

At its early days of development, there are only a limited number of games to play online casino on your wrist. But, the situation will not last for long as there are developments happening at a rapid pace to take your gaming experience to a whole new level.

A lot of online gamers are already waiting for this technology to develop more games, and operators are creating the games in full swing that can be supported by smartwatches. These games will possibly be the best gift for habitual players. Playing online casino with wearable watches can enhance your online gaming experience and add privacy to your play. You can now toss a few games without drawing others’ attention even at the most crowded of places.

If you are all set to be one of the first gamblers to try the latest avatar of internet gambling, buy a smartwatch, sign up and try these breathtaking smartwatch games today!

