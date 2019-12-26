A bootstrapped start-up is aiming to raise Rs. 100 million in the coming months.

The first-of-its kind on-demand market place comes with a guaranteed delivery of Milk to Maid, Oil to OTG Repair, Daal to Driver, Celery to Chef, Potato to Painter.

A hassle-free experience across 1,000+ products and over 200 services that are not offered by any of the E-comm incumbents so far.

Home Jiny, the e-commerce products and service aggregator has made its debut in Delhi-NCR with an aim to disrupt the segment by offering a single app that provides over 1000 products and 220+ services by trusted service providers in the area. Targeted at the busy urban households of Delhi-NCR, Home Jiny is the only application available on Android and IOS so far that allows a buyer to choose and select myriad products and services such as dairy products, grocery, fruits and vegetables along with frequently used Services like Maids, Drivers, Cooks, Laundry and many more. The brand focuses on targeting housing societies and building density and penetration in each micro-cluster before moving on to the next one.

Home Jiny has already started holding its experiential events in select localities to give the customers a taste of quality, comfort and flexibility that the app offers. Already available in select areas of Faridabad, Gurgaon and Delhi, the brand seeks to cater 80% of the Delhi-NCR region by Dec 2020. The brand is already receiving 250 orders per day and has a run rate of 7000 orders per month.

The initiative has already received a funding of Rs. 25 Million and is already in talks for another round of funding worth Rs. 100 Million for this mould-breaking venture. The team behind this initiative is leveraging their market insights and in-house technology platform to customize experiences for the ever-growing demand of the customers in the region.

Speaking on the launch, Kuldeep Pandit, Founder & CEO, Home Jiny said, “We are excited to launch Home Jiny in the buzzing e-commerce space. Delhi-NCR is world’s 2nd most populous urban agglomeration that buys their frequently used items and services from unorganised sector, that has no guarantee on the supplies and the price also fluctuates. We at Home Jiny are committed to ensure the availability of supplies through our 1000+ products and 200 plus services through our tie-ups with over 60 service providers that allows us to deliver goods and services that are of superior quality, are delivered timely to the consumers at their door-step through our app while promoting the digitisation and hyper localisation of the neighbourhood stores.”

He further added, “According to our survey, Indian households spend around 45 days (450 Hours/Year) in a year, to procure frequently used products and services. Home Jiny wants to free up lives of thousands of households and bring quality products and services reduce that time and allow the customers to utilise those precious moments in something that they really want to do in life. We look forward to catering over 5000 households by end of Feburary 2020.”

About Home Jiny

Home Jiny is the first online e-commerce platform in the world that provides all frequently used products and services a household needs through a single app. It offers virtually everything a customer wishes for, whether it is products such as Milk, Bread, Fruits, Vegetables, Non-veg & FMCG products and frequently used services such as Maids, Drivers, Cooks, Laundry and many more or services (1000+ frequently used products in 16 categories and 200+ frequently used services in 19 categories). Instead of juggling with multiple vendors, shops, service providers and apps, the customer will have the freedom to get everything on one app. The products are sourced from the best vendors through rigorous buying and quality processes. The services are delivered by authorized, certified and trained service partners across the spectrum.

The blue color of Jiny signifies freedom that households will have from negative labour of daily buying. The yellow color signifies magical power to make virtually anything available at the click of a button on an app and thus provide convenience and reliability to build trust. The red color signifies the energy, excitement, and passion of Home Jiny team to delight customers and fulfill their household wishes and give them the freedom to do what they always wanted to do in life.

~ Newsvoir

