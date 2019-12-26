Ninjacart rewarded 300 farmers for exemplary contributions, besides conducting knowledge sessions and health camps.

On the occasion of Farmer’s Day, Ninjacart, India’s largest fresh produce supply chain company furthered its mission of empowering farmers with a nationwide Farmer’s Festival. Held across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, the festival rewarded 300 farmers. For their exemplary contributions to the nation, they were awarded with a certificate of appreciation, as well as treated to a scrumptious, and nutritious lunch, availed free agricultural tools, and a box of sweets. The Farmer’s Day celebrations also saw Ninjacart hold a health check-up, and knowledge session on related issues.

As Ninjacart pledges to empower the farmers, the company conducted a health awareness and check-up drive in Chikka trupathi, Malur taluk, Karnataka, At the programme, farmers were educated on how to handle emergencies such as snake bites, cardiac arrests, epilepsy, fire safety, and more. They also underwent check-ups which covered BMI, blood pressure, sugar, and tests to identify their blood groups.

Speaking about the Farmer’s Festival, Thirukumaran Nagarajan, CEO and Co-founder of Ninjacart said, “It was heart-warming to see our efforts pay off, and hear our farmer-partners share their experiences of working with us. Through the Farmer’s Festival, we were also able to address redressal on indent problems, and pricing, and work towards mutually beneficial solutions. Our efforts to empower farmers go beyond just the occasion of Farmer’s Day, and we have already conducted knowledge sessions in 65, out of 147 collection centres across 11 states. Over the course of the next year, we will take this programme to all our centres, and truly enrich our farmer-partner lives.”

The celebrations of Farmer’s Day comes as a part of their on-going knowledge management sessions where Ninjacart has been working with their farmer-partners to raise awareness on modern farming techniques and technologies, including tillage practices, cropping patterns, use of fertilisers, methods of pest control, and best irrigation practices.

Ninjacart is India’s largest fresh produce supply chain company. A pioneer in the tech-driven supply chain space for fresh vegetables and fruits in India, Ninjacart has raised over $150mn from Tiger Global, AccelUS, Accel India, Syngenta, and others. Recently they have also received an investment from Flipkart & Walmart. Over the last 4 years, made-for-India technology and India centric solutions have disrupted the way fruits and vegetables move from farms to consumers plate. Today, Ninjacart source fruits and vegetables from farmers across 20+ Indian states and deliver to 60,000+ local kiranas and restaurants across 7 major cities, in less than 12 hours.

Vision is to build India’s most efficient and largest supply chain company, improving the lives of producers, businesses & consumers in a meaningful manner. Our focus is to make the Ninjacart innovation more accessible and leverage our strengths to innovate for new product categories and customer segments while solving complex supply chain problems.

