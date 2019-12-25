Regional language social media company ShareChat on Wednesday said over 100 million pieces of Hindi user-generated content (UGC) have been created on its platform this year, accounting for over 22 per cent of such content.

Other top languages in which UGC was created on the platform – which claims to have over 60 million monthly active users – includes content in Tamil, Telegu, Punjabi and Malayalam.

“Hindi is the top language based on UGC creation on our platform this year. National and regional brands have also started getting attracted and are already driving campaigns on the platform in Hindi language as we are best placed to provide them the desired scale and engagement,” ShareChat CBO Sunil Kamath said.

He added that there are an estimated six lakh creators working on Hindi content on the platform.

“Apart from content creation, there is also an extremely high engagement. We saw 1.98 billion WhatsApp shares of Hindi content, and over 100 million hours of short form Hindi videos were played on ShareChat in 2019,” Kamath said.

He noted that maximum content posts in Hindi are coming from cities like Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Jabalpur, Patna and Lucknow.

Kamath pointed out that given this trend, brands are also using Hindi and other vernacular languages to connect and drive unique brand experiences amongst its target audience through micro influencers strategy.

“Brands are using our platform to connect and interact in native languages with users across the country. We are working with them to craft effective storytelling and drive deeper engagement and experiences that will be closer to the heart of their audiences,” he added. PTI SR KPM

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.