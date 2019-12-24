The Telangana government will declare 2020 as the “Year ofAI” (Artificial Intelligence) on January 2, an official release said here on Tuesday.

Recently a roundtable was organized hereto formulate AI-specific incentives and Telanganas AI strategy framework document.

AI experts from all over the country are contributing to the document, and it will be finalized after several rounds of consultations, it said.

“The state has already operationalised it’s Blockchain framework document and Drone framework document.

With AI and Big Data Analytics expected to generate 800,000 jobs in India by 2021, Telangana will now launch it’s AI program in 2020, which will be implemented by Nasscom and guided by the AI framework document,Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary IT and Industries, said.

On January 2,K T Rama Rao, Minister for IT and Industries, would officially declare 2020 as the Year of AI for Telangana, announce exciting AI projects and launch the calendar of events, it said.

Several industry and academic leaders are collaborating to design the year of AI programme and will officially sign MoUs with the government.

All major industry leaders and AI experts are coming together for the inaugural celebrations in Hyderabad, the release added. PTI GDK

