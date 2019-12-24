Tier-II cities are believed to be low on cyber security awareness with Patna topping the list of

places where most number of cyber attacks take place, a study conducted by K7 Computing Privated Ltd during the second quarter of this financial year has revealed.

Patna at 47 per cent has seen the highest number of cyber attacks followed by Guwahati, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar and Jaipur at 45 per cent, 44 per cent, 43 per cent and 40 per

cent respectively, the study said.

Approximately three out of every 10 Indian cyberusers encounter one or more cyber attacks, it said.

Among the metro cities, New Delhi witnessed a six per cent rise in cyber attacks.

Bengaluru and Pune experienced 39 per cent and 35 per cent of such attacks while Chennai witnessed a two per cent fall in it, but still remains vulnerable at 46 per cent, the study said.

Kolkata recorded a 41 per cent followed by Ahmedabad 37 per cent while Mumbai at 30 per cent, it said.

It is definitely an area of real concern for the country. The positive trend of fastgrowing towns and smaller cities is certainly attracting the attention of cyber criminals, founder of K7 Computing J Kesavardhanan said in a statement here.

“As we get set to enter the new year 2020, I think it is important that companies start shifting from awareness to implementation in their approach towards cyber security,” he said. PTI VIJ

