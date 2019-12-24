IAN with its Angel Network and Fund, has now become India’s largest horizontal early- and seed-stage platform, providing money & mentoring, growing young innovative startups of the country.

2019 was a Wrap! IAN (the angel platform and IAN Fund) invested a whopping INR 160 crores in 44 startups across sectors, marking the year as one of the most significant years for not just the platform but the ecosystem at large. IAN Angel Network and IAN Fund both gave cash exits : 11 companies returned cash to their investors at an average multiple of 11X.

Of impact investments and exits – 2019 at a glance

investments in several innovative ventures committed to driving large-scale social impact such as Monitra Healthcare, Chakr Innovation, Nocca Robotics, Mobycy, etc. In each case, the IAN ecosystem opened up its strategic guidance and networks to help these budding enterprises. The year was sharply focused on propositions focused on “needs” coinvesting with the VCs & strategic investors, like DSG Global (Tripti check the name), ONGC,.

2019 also became the year of 11 lucrative exits for IAN investors across high-value companies including Kwench, LBB, TagBox, Propelld, FabAlley, Myspinny, Wow! Momo, Box8, and Native Special. IAN gave an IRR (Internal rate of return) of a whopping 34% to its investors this year. Several portfolio companies like Coolberg, LBB, Bixcrum, Uniphore and StyleDotMe raised their next rounds from marquee VCs and Strategic Investors.

The IAN Platform has played its role in nation building – apart from helping breed innovative startups and mentor entrepreneurs, it has invested in sectors like manufacturing, Cleantech, biotech, water, agritech, cyber security – all focused on creating “New India”. It has simultaneously created companies with a total value of almost US$1.5bn and over 5000 jobs.

2019 was a landmark year, as IAN maiden fund, the IAN Fund, announced its final close at Rs. 375 crores – well above its target corpus of Rs. 350 crores. This early stage VC Fund created aother milestone with most of its money raised domestically – bringing some leading Individuals, Family Offices, Corporates, and the government committing to this unique fund. Investors like Hyundai, IIFL, Wadhwani Foundation, Gray Matters, along with government funds like BIRAC, State government of Kerala, and of course Fund of Funds through SIDBI – have all partnered to bring critical Pre Series A funds to young startups.

IAN has been working closely with the government to help create a more enabling startup ecosystem; with the ghost of the Angel Tax laid to rest. In February this year, with the help of DPIIT, CBDT cleared the way for startups to be exempted from the draconian Section 56 (2) (viib). Startups now started to either get refunds or were exempted from “Angel Tax”. This boosted the startup ecosystem further.

Speaking on closing another successful year, Saurabh Srivasatava, Co-Founder, IAN said, “2019 was quite a landmark year for the Indian start up scene. We saw an extremely welcome trend of high quality founders leveraging the latest technology and innovative business models to build ventures which attempt to solve many of the challenges that India faces, in healthcare, agriculture, clean energy, etc. They are building world class, massively scalable companies which will not only have a hugely beneficial impact on our social and cultural milieu but will also disrupt the global scene in these areas. The level of innovation and aspiration among Indian start-ups has gone up tremendously and they are laying the foundation of a society that would be tech-driven, connected and sustainable. Areas like mobility, EVs, logistics, QSR have seen a spurt and Biotech is Showing clear signs of replicating India’s global dominance in IT.

Padmaja Ruparel, Founding Partner, IAN Fund said, “The ecosystem saw a revival of trust amongst the investor fraternity in 2019. Several startups raised funding across sectors both niche and mainstream such as AI, cleantech, biotech, consumer goods, healthcare, food, and apparel, among others. IAN Fund also successfully closed its first fund worth INR 375 crore, in addition to delivering impressive investor returns with exits from TagBox and Chakra Innovation. As we continue to shape synergies and promote collaborations between emerging business ventures and prominent VCs, the prospects look even more promising in the coming year. We are confident that, with its current growth trajectory, IAN Fund will achieve its objective of enabling the growth of innovative Indian start-ups with high-quality investment opportunities”

Building progressive synergies: Launch of BiAN

Aiming to unlock the immense potential of Indian biotech, Indian Angel Network came into partnership with BIRAC with the launch of BioAngels Network (BiAN) at the Global Bio India 2019. The goal of the initiative is to accelerate the growth of the Indian bioeconomy by facilitating budding innovators with access to capital, mentorship, and growth opportunities.

Driven with the ambition of becoming the single largest national platform for biotech angel investing, BiAN combines the power of regulatory vision and angel investment. The objective is to enable the Indian biotech to surpass USD 100 billion by 2025.

Moving forward, the Network and the Fund together aim to build on their impressive performance and support over 500 Indian start-ups with an investment in excess of INR 5,000 crore in 10 years.

Indian Angel Network is India’s first and world’s largest business angel network with close to 500 members across the world, comprising the who’s who of successful entrepreneurs and dynamic CEOs. With investors from 11 countries, IAN’s presence spans 7 locations, which includes cities in India and the UK. The network is sector agnostic and has funded start-ups across 17 sectors in India and 7 other countries growing global footprint companies. With an excellent track record, IAN has been giving excellent cash exits year-on-year to its investor-members. Some of its marquee investee companies include WebEngage, Druva, Box8, Sapience Analytics, WOW Momos, Consure amongst many others.

Indian Angel Network has been a pioneer in the seed and early-stage investing. The network now also has SEBI registered VC Fund of ₹375 Crores. Together with IAN Angels & IAN Fund, the platform is the single largest platform for seed & early stage, where entrepreneurs can raise from Rs. 25 lakhs to Rs. 50 crores (with co-investors), thus making IAN the platform of choice!

The IAN Fund, an INR 375 crore fund, is a uniquely differentiated seed/early stage Fund which aims to transform India’s entrepreneurial landscape. The fund invests in innovative companies in sectors including healthcare and medical devices, VR, AI, software as a service, marketplaces, fin-tech, big data, artificial intelligence, agritech and hardware. The Fund leverages and builds upon the strengths and success of IAN, the world’s largest angel investor group, to breed and grow innovative companies.

The fund has Institutional investors like SIDBI’s Fund of Funds for Startups, IIFL, Wadhwani Foundation, Yes Bank, Max Group, Gray Matters Capital, Hyundai along with marquee individuals like Kris Gopalakrishnan, Sunil Munjal, Rajan Anandan, Kanwal Rekhi, Vikram Gandhi, Jerry Rao amongst many others. This is the first in a series of Funds so that over the next 10 years, the IAN Platform would invest Rs 5000 Cr in ~500 companies, making it the single largest platform for early stage investing, enabling companies to raise from Rs 25 lakhs to Rs. 50 crores from a single platform, along with co investors, providing startups funding through the most challenging stages of their growth. The IAN fund plays a critical role, not just in plugging the gap in funding, but also in using its vast network to provide strategic mentorship and market access

