Sanskritech Smart Solutions Private Limited, a healthcare startup known for ideating and building India’s most advanced and futuristic self monitoring health diagnostic POCT system – Swayam AHM, has been recognized & conferred with an award as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Companies 2019 at the prestigious International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH) event (formerly Smart Health Conference) which was held at Le Meridien, Dubai.

Sanskritech recently launched a portable self-monitoring health diagnostic POCT system ‘Swayam AHM’, an ATM-like Kiosk that helps people to walk in and test 58 basic and advanced pathology tests with instant tests reports. Swayam is a “Make in India” device that will revolutionize the pathology panorama by offering diagnosis without the hassles of an actual pathology lab.

Sanskritech was chosen for the award after the awards committee acknowledged its exceptional contribution in the field of healthcare. The startup’s performance was adjudged by the jury over five parameters — overall reach, industry impact, spirit of innovation, future readiness, and market demand.

Delighted with the recognition, Sanskritech’s founders duo Mr. Pritam Kumawat and Ms. Trupti Naik said, “It’s an honour to be recognised for the work we are passionately doing to revolutionize the healthcare sector through Sanskritech. It’s a proof point of the innovative team that we’ve built which encompasses some of the best minds in the industry. We will continue our mission to empower the healthcare sector by providing innovative tech solutions, not just in India or Asia, but globally.”

Sanskritech’s vision is to create smart solutions to optimize reach of healthcare diagnostic service to people across the world and make it more affordable.

Sanskritech Smart Solutions Pvt Ltd. is a new age innovation enterprise committed to deliver path breaking technology to enrich human lives in more ways than one. Combining various disciplines of engineering with ethos of human values, traditions and principles, Sanskritech weaves technology into culture and lifestyle to redefine standards of living.

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.