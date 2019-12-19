All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), an MHRD undertaking, has chosen upGrad, one of India’s leading online higher education providers, to make future-forward topics like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning accessible to all.

The NEAT initiative allows universities and learners to choose the topic they want to learn from an AICTE- approved platform.

“Since upGrad’s inception our major focus has been learner-centricity. Understanding learner requirements and delivering programs specific to them has always been our priority. The one-size-fits-all approach can not and should not be followed when it comes to education. Being selected by AICTE bears testimony to our work and we are extremely glad about this recognition,” said Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD at upGrad, on receiving the confirmation from AICTE yesterday.

upGrad’s Post Graduation (PG) programs including the Entrepreneurship Certification, PG Diploma in Data Science, Digital Marketing Certification and Business Analytics Certification have been chosen, along with upGrad’s College programs, which includes specialisations in Data Science, Digital Marketing, Business Analytics, Fundamentals of Programming and Full Stack Development.

The decision arrived after completion of a rigorous screening procedure that involved metrics including the personalisation offered, content quality, industry and employment relevance and financial performance, to name a few.

upGrad was founded in early 2015 with the aim of providing formal education online. In a short span of around 5 years, upGrad on-boarded over 15K paid learners and impacted more than 363K individuals globally, making it India’s largest online higher education company, basis gross revenue generated from the Indian market.

upGrad provides programs in the areas of Data Science, Technology, Management and MBA to college students, working professionals and enterprises. These programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with top-notch universities like IIT Madras, IIIT-B, BITS Pilani, MICA, NMIMS Global Access, Duke CE, Liverpool John Moores University and others. To further enhance the learning experience, a comprehensive ecosystem has been built which includes one-on-one mentoring, peer-to-peer learning, industry networking and most importantly expert career guidance, in order to provide learners a holistic support to elevate their careers to the next level.

The company has been awarded the ‘Best Tech for Education’ by IAMAI in 2019. The company received the ‘Best Education Brands’ award by Economic Times and has made it to LinkedIn’s ‘Top 25 Startups’ two years in a row in 2018 and 2019.

