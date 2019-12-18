Gurugram based female Wellness Startup, Azah, announced the company has raised an undisclosed amount in Pre- Series A funding round from Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, Angel List India and a few other HNIs. The lead funding came via Titan Capital, a VC arm run by Kunal & Rohit.

The startup plans to use procured funds to enhance its production, launch new products and expand sales operations in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Co-founded by two young entrepreneurs, Shashwat Diesh and Aqib Mohammed in 2018, Azah focuses on solving some of the most critical problems in the feminine hygiene sector.

Founded with the aim to offer high quality chemical-free products in the female wellness sector, the founders obsession with the product quality, customer experience and strong unit economics has led them to reach newer demographics while driving growth to an untapped market.

With a reach to more than 4000 pin codes all over India, Azah has a strong revisit customer base. Though the northern part of India has the biggest concentration of the customers, still, the demand for the product is fairly spread across all over India with regular orders from the North-Eastern states, i.e., Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.

Thanking the support of VCs Aqib Mohammed co-founder, Azah said, “The funds will help us continue further on our mission to make a woman’s period easier by developing products that truly solve her problems. A good portion of the funding will go into research and development of these new products, while also helping us carry out further innovation in our current product line. We’ll also use the funding to expand our reach to newer demographics while exploring alternative channels to drive growth and acquisition. We plan to double our monthly revenue by the end of next quarter.”

Talking on the brand growth vis-a-vie funding, Shashwat Diesh, co-founder, Azah said, “The female wellness sector seems to be particularly open to disruption because of the relative lack of innovation over the past couple of decades. Due to increasing consumer awareness around menstrual hygiene, people have begun to demand better products and newer homegrown brands have stood up well to the challenge of fulfilling this need, and that’s where Azah comes up.”

Prakhar Agarwal, Investments Lead, AngelList India, said “We are excited to back Azah – an audacious fem care brand that’s taking on the personal care heavyweights with its healthier organic products. The founders have done a great job of building a brand that resonates with its customers and look forward to the new products they intend to add to their offering with this round of financing.”

Prior to this, Azah had raised a seed funding of USD 200,000 from the group of Angel investors to expand the business and optimize supply chain management.

About Azah

Azah is a premium female wellness brandestablished in November 2018. It caters to the needs of quality-conscious urban consumers and focuses on solving some of the most critical problems in the feminine hygiene sector. Azah aims to be “a one-stop solution for high-quality women hygiene products in India”. And while doing so, it also stands for fighting the social stigma that currently exists in our society with respect to periods. Azah is growing at the rate of 30% Month on month with more than 50% of the revenue coming directly from repeat customers.

