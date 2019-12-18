Infosys

Infosys on Wednesday announced the launch of three blockchain-powered distributed applications for government services, insurance, and supply chain management domains.

“These comprehensive applications designed as ready-to-subscribe business networks ensure quick deployment, interoperability across disparate systems of value chain stakeholders and a wide variety of use cases involving other digital technologies like IoT, Analytics as well,” it said.

They are equipped with predictive return on investment (ROI) analytics for business investments that can be tailored to meet numerous industry-specific needs, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services major said in a statement.


Enterprises can capitalize on blockchain’s benefits of trust, immutability, and transparency to develop an inter-organisational conduit for strengthening their core business processes across multiple value chain partners having disparate IT systems, the company added. PTI RS

