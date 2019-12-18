‘Bottles For Change’, A Plastic Recycling Initiative by Bisleri Has Made Tremendous Progress In One Year Alone And Aims To Further Introduce Various Platforms And Spread The Awareness About Plastic Recycling To Reach Out And Engage More Citizens For A Cleaner Environment

Bottles for Change Program that aims to educate citizens about the importance of recycling plastic has installed two benches made out of recycled plastic at Santacruz Railway Colony, Mumbai on 21st November 2019 in alignment with ‘Swatchha Bharat Abhiyan’. The event began with welcoming Smt. Archana Gupta- President, WR Women’s Welfare Organisation followed by an awareness session by a representative of Bottles for Change. The Guest of Honour, Smt. Archana Gupta with Santosh Darne- CSR Head, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd inaugurated the recycled bench and Bottles for Change bin at the railway colony today.

Recently, Western Railway participated in the awareness seminar on ‘Used Plastic Management’ in association with Bottles for Change which was held at Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi, Mumbai in August & September 2019.

As an appreciation gesture, M/s Bisleri International Private Limited placed three recycled benches as a part of its CSR initiative at Churchgate Station and now at Santacruz Railway Colony, Mumbai. The recent installation by Bottles for Change at Churchgate Station, Mumbai under ‘Passenger Amenity’ has received an overwhelming response by thousands of commuters. This joint initiative by Bottles for Change and Western Railway strives to set an example of participative social responsibility sharing in the field of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ by ‘The Government of India’.

Bottles for Change aims to educate public to avoid treating plastic as a waste and highlighting the importance of sending plastic objects for recycling which will eventually lead to a cleaner environment. As a part of social responsibility, Western Railway associated with Bottles for Change to further educate citizen about the effective and the correct ways to dispose plastic in alignment with ‘Swachch Rail – Swachch Bharat’ Abhiyan’.

Additionally, Bottles for Change has introduced a Mobile App for the citizens of Mumbai which aims to bring the citizens and the Plastic Collecting Agents (Kabadiwallahs/NGOs) under one roof.

The app provides a hassle-free option to the citizens to search and approach a nearby plastic agent to handover the clean plastic. The plastic agents will in turn sell the used clean plastic to the recyclers who will make recycled products from the same.

Process of making Recycled Plastic benches by Bottles for Change:

Recycled Plastic benches by Bottles for Change are made from post -consumer mix plastics i.e. MLP, Plastic bags/pouches and such soft plastics. The plastic is first shred into small pieces, the shredded pieces spread in a tray of required thickness and this tray is further fed into an oven and heated to particular temperature, then compressed and cooled to form a homogenize Board. The board of size 8 ft x 4 ft is then cut in a CNC machine into desired sizes and shapes and the bench is assembled. Approx. 40-50 Kg of soft plastic goes to making of one bench. Having made from plastic, it is water proof and ideal for Outdoor locations.

Bottles for Change Website: https://bottlesforchange.in/

