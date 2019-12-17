US-based co-working operator Wework on Tuesday announced the launch of its first collaborative

workspace in Hyderabad with two new co-working centres having combined 7,000-desk capacity as part of its expansion plan.

The newly opened workspace was inaugurated in the presence of Telanganas Information Technology Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and WeWork India Co-CEO Ryan Bennett, a release said.

WeWork India has 4.45 million square feet total space covered in the country across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida and Pune with total capacity of 54,000 desks and 40,000 members, it said.

Bennett said:We are looking to expand in India with the intention to meet the needs of people and companies looking to expand their base in a work environment that leads to collaboration, productivity, and innovation.”

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said: “We are confident that collaborative spaces like WeWork will play an important role in inspiring innovation, connecting talent and providing aspiring startup entrepreneurs with global resources to unleash unprecedented opportunities that lie ahead.”

A global network of workspaces designed to connect people and transform the work experience, WeWork caters to the needs of over 6,09,000 memberships around the world, the release added. PTI VVKAPR

