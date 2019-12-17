MoEngage will utilize its intelligent customer engagement platform to scale personalized messaging and deliver value rapidly to bigbasket’s customers

MoEngage, the intelligent customer engagement platform recently announced its partnership with bigbasket, India’s largest online supermarket. The partnership will help enhance customer retention and loyalty for bigbasket through MoEngage’s omni- channel communication platform.

MoEngage will further bigbasket’s focus on retention and help deliver hyper-personalized offers, recommendations and order updates to its customers across the different platforms. Leveraging MoEngage’s journey builder feature, Flows, bigbasket will be able to automate workflows to deliver consistent and relevant messages to customers based on their transaction history and preferences. MoEngage will also leverage its AI Engine, Sherpa, to automatically optimize the message content and deliver it at a time when it is most likely to be read by the customer.

Speaking about this, Mr Raviteja Dodda, Co-founder & CEO, MoEngage said, “Context is the essence of e-commerce. Being able to reach the right user with the right message at the right moment is super-critical. We are confident that MoEngage’s product features such as Flows, Sherpa and Push Amplification+ will not only help bigbasket increase its reach, but also provide a personal touch to their communications across the web, mobile, and email. We are excited to begin this partnership with them and look forward to adding value bigbasket’s business in the coming months.”

Adding his comments, Mr Anand Bhaskaran, Head, Digital Marketing, bigbasket, said, “Customer retention is one of the most important metrics we track at bigbasket. The key to higher retention is delivering consistent and personalized messages to our customers. We hope to leverage MoEngage’s capabilities to segment our customer base, map their journey, craft personalized messages at each stage of our customer’s lifecycle, and automatically deliver these messages at the right time. We look forward to further enhance our retention rates and customer lifetime value with the help of MoEngage.”

Brands such as OYO, Ola, Gaana, Wynk, Airtel, Future Retail, McAfee, Samsung, Mashreq Bank, and more trust MoEngage to understand customer behavior and engage them across channels to improve retention and LTV. It has been featured in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant and is the overall highest-rated vendor in the 2019 Gartner Voice of Customer report for mobile marketing automation.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an intelligent customer engagement platform, built for the mobile-first world. With AI-powered automation, optimization capabilities, and in-built analytics MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in- app, web push, On-site messages, and SMS. Fortune 500 brands across 35+ countries such as McAfee, Samsung, and Vodafone use MoEngage to orchestrate their omnichannel campaigns. MoEngage has been featured on Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for two consecutive years and is the youngest company on the list. To learn more about omnichannel user engagement with MoEngage, visit www.moengage.com

About bigbasket

bigbasket was founded in December 2011 in Bangalore by a team of five – V S Sudhakar, HariMenon, Vipul Parekh, V S Ramesh and Abhinay Choudhari. The team has both offline and online retail experience, as they had earlier set up India’s first e-commerce site FabMart.com in 1999, and then established the Fabmall – Trinethra chain of more than 200 grocery supermarket stores in southern India. Servicing over 15 million registered customers, bigbasket has grown into India’s largest online supermarket with over 30,000 products from over 1000 brands and presence in 26 cities across the country. bigbasket’s online store covers the whole gamut of grocery products across various categories: Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, Grocery & Staples, Beverages, Bakery & Dairy, Branded Foods, Meat & Eggs, Personal Care and Home care & household products. bigbasket is committed to making life simpler and grocery shopping a breeze! bigbasket also introduced 2 businesses in 2018 – bbdaily & bbinstant. bbdaily is a subscription business with 1.3 lac daily orders, where customers can subscribe for fresh milk, fruits, vegetables, bread and other daily items. bbinstant is a one of its kind smart cashless vending machine, with presence in both apartments & corporates.

