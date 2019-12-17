Delmish Technologies Private Limited today announced the joining of Mr. Rashid Ali Khan as Co-Founder. Rashid Khan, has been a name behind many startups in India such as Instalively (now Hike Messenger), Liftiee, Ritaayat Foundation, IncSync Music, etc. Rashid Khan, who is an expert in the field of Brand Building and Marketing, has been brought on board to leverage the brand of Delmish Technologies to a wider audience.

Being a technology firm, Delmish Technologies has been devoted towards creating a one-of-a-kind social commerce platform for fashion designers around the country, through their unique mobile application, “MISHKA”.

With over 500+ garments, 50+ professional fashion designers, in 6 cities, MISHKA acts as a one-stop-digital solution for fashion lovers and buyers. Fashion lovers and buyers can now identify phenomenal fashion labels creating outstanding collections at the tap of their finger.

The teams’ focus is to work towards creating a sustainable business model which can drive profitability while providing fashion designers with a single avenue to expand the reach of their labels amongst fashion lovers and buyers in an interactive and engaging manner.

MISHKA, as a platform encompasses certain key features which allows its user to identify verified fashion designers around them, chat with labels/designers for any customization, book appointments with the labels/designers, along with enjoying a whole new fashion dedicated media section, where they may share text, image or video content while following their favourite designer labels and staying up-to-date with latest trends and topics. All of this on a single platform.

Drishan Dang, Founder MISHKA said, “MISHKA is a unique social commerce platform and this partnership aims to expanding the reach of our brand and present Indian designer wear under a whole new light. Rashid, with his vast experience and expertise in marketing & branding, would be a great addition to our team with his valuable insights and ideas.”

Mr. Rashid Ali Khan said, “Drishan and I have been in discussion for a while now and we both identified great synergy in our thoughts and plans for the near future and long term. The team is dedicated and has great potential and I am very excited to be part of the team.”

