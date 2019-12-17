Stratbeans, a leading provider of Learning Management Systems (LMS), e-learning and innovative training solutions aims to capture the e-learning industry with its Do-It-Yourself (DIY) platform. The one-of-its-kind platform helps improve the quality of e-learning and focuses on key elements of self-directed course creation and training activities to enterprises across the globe.

Today, the benefits of e-learning in the workplace are taking the world by storm with the market set to touch US$200 billion by 2024. Stratbeans’ DIY platform enables companies to create customized material for specific aims and target groups without losing time on extensive project management. Being self-directed, it empowers them to develop training quickly, adjust whenever necessary, and steadily let the process grow. Another interesting benefit is that DIY is made by employees for employees, which gives it the power of a very hands-on, insightful approach.

Commenting on the same, Sameer Nigam, CEO & Co-founder, Stratbeans, said, “The world of training is now transforming at a very fast pace, from instructor-led training in the past to a more evolved way of training with advancements like AI Chatbots. Stratbeans e-learning platform can be operated from a range of devices and is not restricted to only a single system. Additionally, it is highly customized to cater to the varying learning needs of our numerous clients.”

“Vendor dependency has plagued the success of e-learning for organisations over the years. We cut the cord by training our clients and slowly transfer ownership to them so they can manage the complete process in sync with their business goals.”

Established in 2008 by Sameer Nigam, Prasoon Nigam, and Pradeip Agarwal, Stratbeans has achieved milestone success working with large organizations like TATA, Genpact, EXL, Aviva, HDFC, ASPEN Pharma, among others. With companies increasingly investing in upskilling their employees, Stratbeans is helping corporations ensure their workforce stays relevant.

The company’s mission is to empower its clients through advanced digital learning and performance support solutions for enhanced employee performance and customer engagement.

Stratbeans provides technology platforms for driving customer success through Digital Transformation. Founded by Sameer Nigam, Prasoon Nigam & Pradeip Agarwal, Stratbeans provides enterprises with a 360-degree approach in Digital Transformation where it enables individuals and their teams to learn together to perform better for business growth and profitability.

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.