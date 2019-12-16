Portronics a brand known for its portable and innovative gadgets launches “Yogg Kronos”, expanding its Smartwatch portfolio range. The Yogg Kronos – Smartwatch cum Fitness Tracker helps you set and achieve your daily Fitness Goals with swift tracking notifications.

The Yogg Kronos watch has a touch-enabled 1.3-inch colour screen that helps you track your heart rate, your daily activity goals for steps, calories, distance, sleep time and can set reminders too. It also helps you track your social apps, emails, and missed calls. You can synchronize your daily data with your Smartphone using the VeryFit Pro App.

Yogg Kronos is water and dust Resistant: you can make Yogg Kronos your fitness partner for all seasons, rain or wind, its IP68 design ensure that you can wear it even in harsh weather conditions. The watch weighs only 40.8 grams and the material quality of the watch is very comfortable and skin-friendly. It goes well with every look formal and casual.

The watch has super easy charging, long playtime. Using its magnetic charging cable; one can easily charge its inbuilt massive 210 mAh battery. Once fully charged, it can work up to 8-10 days.

Pricing and Availability:

The new Yogg Kronos is available from both online and offline stores at a price-point of INR 3,999/- with a 1-year warranty.

About Portronics India:

Portronics has been a market leader in the digital-portable product market space in India. For about a decade, Portronics has been touching and transforming the lives of our customers, making them more productive, happy and healthy. A firm believer in simplicity as the ultimate form of sophistication, Portronics brings exciting, innovative, visually appealing and fun to use digital-portable products with superior design and great user experience.

With a PAN India presence, Portronics has been successfully delivering its products and services across India for over 10 years.

