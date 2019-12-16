Mahindra Electric on Monday said it has appointed General Motors former executive Martin Murray as its chief technology officer.

Murray, who has over 30 years of association with GM working with various global teams, will head product engineering, project engineering, mobility solutions and programme management at Mahindra Electric (ME), according to a company spokesperson.

He will report to company CEO Mahesh Babu.

Prior to joining ME, Murray ran his own consulting in the electric vehicle (EV) space.

The company said he has extensively worked and spearheaded EV projects since 2004 in various functional domains such as energy storage, electronics and drive train.

In his earlier stint, he has worked at General Motors Corporation for over 30 years heading diverse global teams. He spent over 15 years in Japan, South Korea and China, among others, with GM.

He had played a crucial role in the roll-out of Chevy Volt EV and its overall electrification project while working with GM.

Murray holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology and MBA from Middle Tennessee State University. PTI RKL

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.