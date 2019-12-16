Mumbai-based ed-tech start-up Lido Learning appoints Nishu Goyal as their Chief Technology Officer (CTO) who will be based out of their Mumbai office. Nishu brings over 12 years of experience to Lido Learning. In the CTO position, Goyal will be responsible for evolving Lido’s technology strategy and driving product innovation.

The announcement comes after Lido Learning receives its Series A funding of $3million. Goyal joins Lido after serving as CTO for online healthcare start-up PharmEasy, where he played an integral role in building their tech platform from scratch. He has also previously held the Senior Vice President position at global e-commerce retailer Fab.com, a platform catering to everyday design, wearable technology, furniture and lifestyle products where he led the engineering team. Goyal has completed his education from the prestigious IIT Madras with an integrated dual degree with both B.Tech and M.Tech. He has also taken up doubt-solving classes and academic counselling for students in a coaching institute.

“Nishu’s previous experience and technical expertise make him the ideal choice to lead Lido Learning. Since ed-tech is becoming increasingly technology-focused and software-centric, to succeed, we had to build an interactive virtual classroom environment that runs in low bandwidth and on low-cost devices. Nishu will play a vital role in the planning and execution of Lido Learning’s technology roadmap while focusing on security and site integrity, data compliance, core architecture and testing. I’m delighted to welcome Nishu on board and look forward to his contribution towards making Lido Learning the go-to destination for aspiring students.” said Sahil Sheth, Founder and CEO of Lido Learning.

“Education develops in us a perspective of looking at life. It helps us build opinions and have points of view on things in life. There is a certain excitement and thrill in building something from square one and I look forward to applying my experience and technical abilities at Lido Learning to enhance the experience of students that look towards us to transform their learning abilities. The time for ed-tech companies has finally arrived in India. With the sector gaining immense traction already, technology has made a big impact in revolutionizing the education market, facilitating and improving learning with ease and time. It is an exciting start for me and I am hoping to deliver my best along with the Lido family.” said Nishu Goyal.

Lido Learning (Quality Tutorials Pvt Ltd) was launched in April 2019 by Sahil Sheth, offering live tutoring and personalized online coaching sessions to students from Class 5-9 in Math and Sciences from both CBSE and ICSE boards.

