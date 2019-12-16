Platform outlines aggressive India strategy with plans for Senior Local Hiring

Club Factory Witnesses over 600% Growth During Black Friday Sale

Leading e-commerce platform Club Factory has over 20,000 registered sellers as of December 2019, registering a fourfold increase in the second half of the year. The company has quadrupled its registered seller base and overachieved its set target of 10K sellers for this year. Club Factory is also strengthening its India leadership team and will appoint local leaders for key functions in the next quarter. The Indian leadership team will further lead the strong momentum gained by Club Factory in 2019.

Club Factory also witnessed over 600% YoY growth with over 200 sellers clocking in over 15K orders per day, in the recently concluded Black Friday Sale in November. Most of the sellers were onboarded after June and have grown from zero since then. Club Factory is currently the biggest portal for the SMEs. The astounding response from the users enabled Club Factory to rank as the top downloaded app across all categories on November 29.

Talking on the announcement, Vincent Lou, Founder and CEO, Club Factory said, “Club Factory is witnessing a strong momentum and growth in India and we are very confident to carry this momentum to 2020, with our strategic hires in the Indian leadership team. We are happy with the faith reposed in us by over 20,000 sellers and are confident that our approach will strengthen our position as a leading marketplace for local sellers in India, offering best prices to the buyers. Our philosophy of not charging any commission fees from the sellers not only helps in providing a level playing field but also enables the sellers to generate more margin by working on our platform.”

Club Factory has also announced new initiatives to support local manufacturing in India, in line with Government’s Make-in-India program, to boost business and entrepreneurship within the country. Club Factory has been aiding sellers with a chat feature, in-depth Big Data trends analysis, end-to-end support and co-marketing campaigns, cheaper Payment Gateway & logistics cost to drive sales. Currently, all the orders are executed by local sellers in India, out of which 70% of the orders on Club Factory are handled by Indian SMEs with a strong focus on products locally made in India. “In addition to being the zero-commission platform, we are developing multiple approaches to empower SME sellers. The next focus will be to help more SME sellers to reach the benchmark of 15K orders per day. We are investing heavily in technology & infrastructure to make it operationally possible,” Vincent Lou further added.

In August this year, Club Factory announced plans to on-board over 10,000 sellers in 2019 in a bid to scale up in the fast-growing e-commerce market in India. The company opened its Recruitment Programme in India for sellers offering products in the lifestyle, fashion, accessories, gadgets and electronics and home categories.

Club Factory was the most downloaded shopping app on the Android platform globally in September and October 2019, according to Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform. Club Factory has also surpassed Snapdeal to become the 3rd largest shopping app (in terms of MAUs) in India since June 2019 after retaining #1 rank in Google Play Shopping App category (according to data analytics platform App Annie).

~ Newsvoir

